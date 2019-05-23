



— Authorities believe she could be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 Texas children and now a state judge has sided with prosecutors in withholding a Bible, letters and other personal items from Genene Jones.

Bexar County prosecutors argued during a court hearing Wednesday that the 68-year-old foremer nurse’s writings in her Bible and other documents amounted to evidence showing her ability to comprehend.

A court determined in February that Jones is competent to stand trial but her attorney says she has diminished capacity because of strokes.

Jones has spent decades in prison for her 1984 conviction in the death of a 15-month-old and for giving an overdose to another infant.

She was scheduled to be released from prison last year when prosecutors, citing new evidence, filed the first of five separate murder charges for the deaths of infants in the 1980s.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

