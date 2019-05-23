HOUSTON (CBSNEWS.COM) — A facility for migrants in McAllen, Texas, has resumed normal operations Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the facility suspended intake operations after 32 people tested positive for the flu. The U.S. Border Patrol said the facility had been sterilized and they had conducted medical assessments of all individuals.
Individuals diagnosed with the flu were either treated on site or brought to local hospitals, Border Patrol said. The facility in McAllen holds hundreds of parents and children at a time in a converted warehouse.
