AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Senate has unanimously passed a bill to expand the state’s medical marijuana program.
Under HB 3703 patients would be able to access the state’s medical marijuana program if they’re diagnosed with: medical seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, spasticity, terminal cancer, incurable Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s disease, autism, and Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The bill that legislators passed in Austin today is more narrow than one the House overwhelmingly passed earlier this month. One notable exclusion — it doesn’t expand marijuana access to patients with PTSD.