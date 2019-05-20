



— Another round of severe weather is forecast for Texas, Oklahoma and parts of the Southern Plains, including the possibility of tornadoes.

CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray is forecasting a significant severe weather outbreak today across the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle. He says the system will likely develop an overnight squall line that moves into counties in North Texas by midnight, hitting the Metroplex Tuesday morning and midday.

The line of storms moving across North Texas overnight and Tuesday bring the threat of damaging winds and hail. There is a low tornado threat, but flash flooding is possible.

School districts in Oklahoma City, nearby Norman and elsewhere have canceled classes Monday as forecasts also call for hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph. A flood watch is in effect for the greater Oklahoma City region. Strong winds and hail also are forecast for the West Texas.

The National Weather Service says the storm system will move later Monday into western Arkansas. The threat of severe weather will continue into Tuesday.

It’s the latest round of severe weather to strike the region after a spate of tornadoes raked the Southern Plains on Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread damage and some people injured.

