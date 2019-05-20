LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are reports that Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott had a run in with security and police in Nevada over the weekend.
According to TMZ, Zeke was handcuffed at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas after he shoved a security guard.
Elliott was reportedly spotted in the parking lot around 3 a.m. Saturday arguing with his girlfriend. Video posted on TMZ shows him using his body to prevent the woman from walking away several times.
It is when the pair begin speaking with event staffers that Elliott pushes against an employee until the person falls into a metal gate. Additional event security and members of the Las Vegas Police Department eventually put the 23-year-old in handcuffs and escort him away.
Elliot’s attorney, Frank Salzano, is quoted as saying his client was never arrested. Salzano told TMZ, “Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation. He [Elliott] was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges.”
Elliott returned to North Texas in time to host his Football Pro Camp at the Ford Center in Frisco on Sunday.