HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Pretty amazing video from the Houston area that shows intense lightning strikes Thursday night.

Looking at the video you might think there’s a glitch or that it’s caught in a loop — but it isn’t.

Lightening bolts in Fort Bend and Waller counties appear to hit the same spot over and over, for around 10 seconds.

According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory’s website, “Lightning does hit the same spot (or almost the same spot) more than once, contrary to folk wisdom. It could be simply a statistical fluke or it could also be that something about the site makes it somewhat more likely to be struck.”

No word if any person or property on the ground was hurt or damaged.

Heavy rain and flooding has been so bad in and around Houston that high water on roadways forced schools to close completely Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas got as much as six inches of rain between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Unfortunately, the storm threat isn’t over. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of southeast Texas through Saturday.