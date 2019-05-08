BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Starting this summer, Walmart stores across the U.S. will ban tobacco product sales to anyone under 21 years old.
The company says it’s raising the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 to try and combat tobacco sales to minors. Walmart will also stop selling solutions and pods for e-cigarettes that are flavored like fruit or desserts.
The world’s largest retailer said the new rules will take effect in July, and will also include its Sam’s Club warehouse stores.
Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.
Last month, drugstore operator Walgreens also said it would increase the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 after the Food and Drug Administration accused it of repeatedly selling them to minors.
