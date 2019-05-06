



– Conagra Brands is recalling more than 2 million pounds of P.F. Chang’s-branded frozen entrees “due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.”

The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The error was discovered during a routine label check.

The recall involves P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice frozen entrees produced between October 1, 2018 and April 11, 2019.

“Best By” dates, found on the side of the packages, range from September 26, 2019 to April 5, 2020. The affected products also have an establishment number “EST. P-115″ printed on the panel above the nutritional statement.

While Conagra did not specify the exact number of meals being recalled, they did say the total weight of the dishes is 2,094,186 pounds and each dish weighs either 22 or 36 ounces.

The recall does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, but anyone who purchased the products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 800-860-3498.