WACO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Baylor University has announced a $100 million donation that administrators say is the largest gift in school history.
A Baylor statement says the donor wishes to remain anonymous.
The donation, announced Saturday night in Waco, has been earmarked for Baylor’s $1.1 billion Give Light philanthropic campaign that includes teaching, research and service. School officials say the campaign has so far raised $692 million.
Officials say a large portion of the $100 million gift will create a matching fund to launch the Baylor Academic Challenge and also will support other components of the Give Light campaign.
“We give thanks for the generosity and vision of this family, and for the transformational effect this generational gift will have at Baylor,” said David Rosselli, vice president for university advancement.
Baylor is the world’s largest Baptist university, with enrollment of about 17,000.
