



— Authorities say a tow truck driver has been arrested and charged after a 68-year-old Texas man died while trying to stop him from repossessing his SUV.

Houston police say Oscar Lee Harrison Jr. was trying to tow Alberto Nduli’s Lincoln Navigator on Thursday. Nduli’s family says he believed the repossession was a mistake and jumped onto the vehicle to stop it from being driven away.

Police say Harrison, 33, continued to drive off with the SUV in tow and Nduli was eventually thrown from the moving vehicle. The elderly man, who was a father of seven and grandfather, died at the scene after hitting his head on the concrete.

Police say Harrison drove away and dropped the SUV off at the tow truck’s lot before later returning to the scene where he was arrested.

“He didn’t render aid. He didn’t ensure that this person was going to get the proper aid,” said Harris County Prosecutor Sean Teare. “He simply took the car and dropped it off and that’s unacceptable.”

As it stands Harrison is charged with failure to stop and render aid, but officials say that charge could be upgraded.

