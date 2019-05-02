



— Three Florida teens who allegedly spit in food ordered by sheriff’s deputies are out of a job and under arrest, authorities said.

Two uniformed, on-duty deputies stopped at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries for dinner last Saturday, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

An anonymous person later notified the restaurant’s owners that three teenage employees conspired to spit in the deputies’ food, CBS affiliate WPEC reported.

The owners viewed surveillance video that confirmed the accusations, the sheriff’s office said. The three employees were immediately fired and the Okeechobee City Police Department was contacted.

SHOCKING VIDEO: Three teens were fired and arrested for reportedly spitting into Okeechobee County deputies' food.

Read more: https://t.co/91BRx7ws7j pic.twitter.com/HyZ4Sk7hD1 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 2, 2019

According to the sheriff’s office, the owners were “quite upset” and were fully cooperative.

The three employees, aged between 16 and 17 years old and are all high school students, were each charged with Florida’s food anti-tampering act, a first-degree felony, and battery on a law enforcement officer, a third-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

They were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“There is no excuse for actions such as this and will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Noel E. Stephen said.

The deputies were notified and they don’t need medical treatment at this point.