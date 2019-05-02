HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford Motor Company is opening a new customer service call center in Texas that will bring in some 500 jobs.
The Michigan-based automaker on Thursday announced the customer service facility in Houston will target a specific group. The center, located in what Ford calls “the heart of the world’s largest truck market,” will be dedicated to serving those truck owners.
“We’re reimagining every single part of a customer’s ownership journey,” said Elena Ford, the company’s chief customer experience officer. “Everything we’re doing is to empower customers and make their complicated lives simpler and worry-free.”
The nationwide contact center opens Monday.
A Ford statement says the center will be the prototype for all Ford call centers globally. Service experts will stay with the truck customer from first contact until the issue is resolved, rather than sending the caller to other departments.
Company officials say it’s an effort to provide more personalized service to Ford customers.
