(CBS13/CBS Local) – Nearly 700,000 “Kids II Rocking Sleepers” are being recalled after five infants have died. The infants rolled from their back to stomach.
The sleeping rockers were sold at a variety of retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012-April 26, 2019. They retailed from $40-$80.
The Kids II Rocking Sleeper is sold under a variety of names:
|10081
|Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
|10126
|Rock & Dream Sleeper – Iggy
|10127
|Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy
|10148
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe
|10178
|Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
|10289
|Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge
|10292
|Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton
|10320
|Automatic Rock ‘N Soothe Sleeper – Cuddle Lamb
|10380
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion
|10568
|Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper
|10729
|Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper
|10872
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra
|10888
|DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Whitley
|10890
|DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper – Addington
|11021
|Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts
|11022
|Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms
|11063
|Rock n’ Soothe Sleeper – Moxley
|11164
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion
|11171
|Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES
|11357
|Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON
|11429
|Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden
|11714
|DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Anders
|11792
|Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Nolan
|11894
|Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – JUNGLE GARDEN
|11895
|Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – EVENING SAFARI
|11962
|Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Flora the Unicorn
|12115
|Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan – Display
|60130
|Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine
|60131
|Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
|60163
|Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
|60327
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson
|60328
|Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse
|60331
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb
|60401
|Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels
|60600
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow
|60635
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
Caregivers can check the model number and manufacturing date code on the smallest sew-in label attached to the seat pad. If you have a product involved in the recall should stop using it immediately and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.
This is the second infant sleeper recall in the past month. Fisher-Price recalled its popular Rock n Play due to infant deaths, as well.