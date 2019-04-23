



— A Missouri man beat his neighbor to death with a lamp and then stole his credit cards, cash and car, according to police.

Michael Shaw, 63, was pronounced dead Saturday morning on Burgos Street in Spanish Lake, authorities said.

Keith Hill, 42, allegedly told officers when Shaw refused to give him money, he forced his way into Shaw’s house and beat him to death with a lamp. Hill also stole Shaw’s credits cards, cash and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, according to a probably cause statement.

“I’m speechless, you don’t expect your neighbors to come and rob you and beat you to death. So yeah, I was shocked, I figured something bad had happened but not something like that,” neighbor Sandra Reno told CBS affiliate KMOV.

Another neighbor, Carolyn Tolbert Frey, said Shaw and Hill had a strained relationship.

“I could stand in my window and see Keith going over to Michael’s house and it was like Michael didn’t want him there,” she said.

Frey said Hill asked her for money last year, stating he was unemployed and willing to help with yard work.

“Mike was such a nice man, and nobody really deserves that,” Frey said.

Hill was charged with second degree murder, armed robbery, burglary and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.