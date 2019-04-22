



Phillipa Soo graduated from The Juilliard School only seven years ago, but she’s already had some incredible professional experiences.

Soo hit it big when she was nominated for a Tony in “Hamilton” and now is a co-star of the new CBS drama “The Code.” In a world with so many different media options, the former “Hamilton” star is excited to be on a network show with a talent cast.

“They are all incredibly kind, humble and efficient,” said Soo in an interview with CBS Local. “It’s a great set to be on. The most interesting part is that Harper goes on a 180 degree journey. She comes from privilege and a family that has not served in the Marines. She’s the first one to do it and they feel a little like this a phase for her and she’s coming to terms with that’s not the case.”

Soo also said she is similar to her character Haper because she is a perfectionist too. That mentality came from Soo’s time on the stage when she starred in shows such as “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812” and “Hamilton.” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show changed theater forever and Soo will never forget the little moments from her time on Broadway.

“I remember hours of laughter,” said Soo. “I have so much to thank Hamilton for. It was my first Broadway show and it was one of the hugest things to ever happen on Broadway. I was aware that this is not normal, but I don’t know anything else.”

The new co-star of “The Code” was prepared for the world of theater and TV thanks to experience at The Juilliard School in New York. With alums like the late Robin Williams and Jessica Chastain, Soo knew she would challenged as an actor from day one.

“It was the first time that I got to access the musical version of myself,” said Soo. “I essentially got to run around and be crazy. I got to be completely free and that is the complete opposite of what I’m doing on ‘The Code.'”

Watch “The Code” Monday nights on CBS at 9pn EST/PST.