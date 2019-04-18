NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – No, you’re not imagining things… prices at the gas pump are still climbing!

According to AAA, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is four cents more than this time last week and six cents more compared to this time last year.

Across the state, drivers in Midland are paying the most for gasoline – an average of $2.76. Conversely, drivers in San Antonio don’t have to dig as deep in their wallets – giving an average $2.45 per gallon of gas.

Here in North Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying $2.64 for gasoline, while folks filling up their cars in Arlington and Fort Worth average a $2.63 price tag.

As it stands, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84.

AAA says drivers are seeing prices increase as gasoline stocks decrease amid summer-like demand.

“While prices continue to increase in the Lone Star State, Texas still has the 6th lowest gas price average of any state across the country,” said AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster.

AAA Texas recommends that anyone wanting to conserve gas try some of the following strategies —