HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Starbucks has announced plans to expand its investment in solar farms and use the energy to power hundreds of its coffee-serving stores across Texas.

Seattle-based Starbucks announced the deal with Cypress Creek Renewables and U.S. Bank.

A statement says the companies are combining forces on solar farm operations throughout Texas. The exact terms weren’t released.

“At Starbucks, we are proud of our 30-year legacy in environmental leadership as we know the planet is our most important partner,” said Rebecca Zimmer, Starbucks director of global environmental impact. “Our long-standing commitment to renewable energy supports our greener retail initiative and demonstrates our aspiration to sustainable coffee, served sustainably.”

Two solar farms built and operated by Cypress Creek currently provide enough energy for the equivalent of 360 Starbucks in Texas, including sites in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Arlington and Houston. Company officials say Starbucks is separately investing in six Cypress Creek-owned solar farms in Texas.

Starbucks and U.S. bank earlier worked to develop and finance a solar farm in Maxton, North Carolina.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)