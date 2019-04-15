NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The National Weather Service says more than a dozen tornadoes have been confirmed in the South after a weekend of violent weather that left at least eight people dead.

The agency says a survey team found evidence of an EF-3 twister with winds of at least 136 mph near Weches, Texas, and two other smaller tornadoes touched down in the same region Saturday. Another EF-3 twister flattened part of Franklin, Texas.

Officials in Robertson County say a church, several businesses and more than 50 homes were destroyed by tornadoes. As it stands damage estimates are near $4 million and that number is expected to rise.

The system moved eastward into Mississippi, where the weather service says teams have confirmed eight tornadoes. And at least three weak tornadoes struck Alabama on Sunday. The weather says the numbers could go up because teams are still assessing damage.

Four people, including 8- and 3-year-old brothers, were killed in Texas. Officials in Pollok, Texas say the family was trying to get out of the storm and make their way home when a downed tree blocked their path. As they tried to go another direction a second tree fell and hit the car.

The four other storm victims died in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Meanwhile, much of the eastern Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic woke up Monday to damaged buildings, closed schools, and dark homes and businesses after powerful storms that spawned at least one confirmed tornado.

