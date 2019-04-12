



– Southwest is removing flights with the troubled Boeing 737 Max aircraft from its schedule through August 5, a period that includes the peak of the airline’s busy summer travel season.

The company did not specify how many flights would be cancelled because of the new schedule. The 737 Max was grounded in the U.S. on March 13, after a deadly crash involving one of the planes in Ethiopia. That accident, on March 10, was the second fatal crash involving the airplane.

Regulators around the world have grounded the aircraft and Boeing has been working to fix the plane’s technical issues. Airlines have had to scramble to put other aircraft into service while dealing with flight cancellations.

Southwest Airlines has already warned that flight cancellations are cutting into bookings and revenue.

The airline has 34 Boeing 737 MAX jets in its fleet.

In a press release, Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon said the amended schedule will affect a limited number of customers “who have already booked their travel.”

