



– There’s no doubt drivers have noticed the jump at the gas pump, with average gasoline prices in the U.S. up 50 cents per gallon since January.

But, whadda ya do? Well, you can make sure you’re filling up on the days when you’ll get the most bang for your buck.

GasBuddy has released a new study that found the best and worst days of the week to buy gasoline.

For most parts of the country, Monday is the best day to pull into the gas station. GasBuddy analyzed prices between January and March and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 30 states, but not in Texas.

The study found some exceptions, because in 19 states — including Texas — Tuesday is the best day to fill up.

“As the week progresses and our excitement builds for the weekend, gas prices also have a tendency to rise,” explained Patrick DeHaan, with GasBuddy.

Drivers wanting to avoid long lines should fill-up on Monday or Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

While Monday is the best day to fill up, in most states Friday is the worst… but just by a nose.

“The most expensive day to fill-up barely remains Friday when looking at averages, while 16 states saw Saturday have the highest average price,” said DeHaan.

Again, Texas falls into a sub-category with Gasbuddy revealing Sunday is the worst day to buy gas in the Lone Star State.

Here are the best days to buy gas, by state:

Monday: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

Tuesday: Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin

Wednesday: Hawaii

Sunday: Utah