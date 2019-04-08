



– The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a commemorative Forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush.

In a statement the USPS said Mr. Bush, “… guided the United States through the end of the Cold War and drove the creation of a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait in the Persian Gulf War.”

The stamp is a portrait of the 41st president painted by artist Michael J. Deas. The image is based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held on the former President’s birthday, June 12, at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

The stamp is already available for pre-order, with delivery on or after the June ceremony.

George H.W. Bush died in November of 2018, at the age of 94.