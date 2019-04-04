Filed Under:burns, chemical fire, Crosby Texas, Deadly Fire, explosion, fire, Harris County, houston fire, Houston news, KMCO, lawsuit, Texas News


HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A worker injured in a fire this week at a Harris County chemical plant is suing the company for more than $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday is believed to be the first submitted on behalf of a worker injured in Tuesday’s deadly fire at the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

(credit: KTRK)

Randy Villaloboz says in the suit he suffered severe injuries and mental anguish, and claims KMCO failed to properly train employees or maintain a safe work environment.

Villaloboz and another worker were injured in the fire. On April 3 officials identified the worker killed as James Earl Mangum.

Authorities have not released the cause of the blaze.

An email message sent to the company seeking a response was not immediately answered.

