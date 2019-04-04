



(KDKA/CBS Local) — Frozen beef patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with plastic.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says AdvancePierre Foods is recalling more than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties after two consumers reported finding soft purple plastic in the product.

The following products are affected by the recall:

14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The patties were shipped to food service locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or adverse reactions from eating the patties.

Food service locations who purchased the patties are urged not to serve them. The patties should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more details on this recall, click here.