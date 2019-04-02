AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Amazon and Whole Foods Market will roll out a new round of price cuts — on hundreds of items — on Wednesday.

According to a company statement, prices will be reduced by an average of 20-percent on select items throughout Whole Foods.

Most of the discounts will come in the form of lower prices on fresh produce across the board and expanded Prime benefits with double the number of exclusive weekly deals on popular products.

“The standards for how our products are sourced, grown and produced are powerful and set Whole Foods Market apart from the competition,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. “We will continue to focus on both lowering prices and bringing customers the quality they trust and the innovative assortment they expect from our brand.”

Amazon acquired the Austin-based Whole Foods Market chain in August 2017, selling $16 billion in bonds to pay for the close to $13.7 billion buyout.

Company officials say beginning Wednesday, customers will find lower prices on hundreds of items with an emphasis on peak-of-season produce. Examples of the lower prices include, large yellow mangoes ($1/ea.), mixed-medley cherry tomatoes ($3.49/12oz), and organic bunched rainbow chard ($1.99/ea.).

Prime members will also still receive an additional 10 percent off sale items.

Amazon has been trying to boost Prime membership and lure Prime members to Whole Foods. The hope is their latest incentive will kill two birds with one stone. Through the end of April new members can get $10 off a $20 or more in-store purchase when they try Amazon Prime free for 30 days.