



— A fast food restaurant manager in Oklahoma was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed a man who threatened her and spit on her, according to police.

Deionna Young, 25, was arrested Monday evening on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Desean Tallent, 25.

Police say Young and Tallent got into an altercation at an Arby’s restaurant in Tulsa, where Young was reportedly the manager. Tallent allegedly threatened to assault Young and spit on her.

When Tallent returned to the restaurant an hour later, police said, Young got in her car and followed him out of the restaurant’s parking lot north on Garnett Road. Young allegedly fired one shot at Tallent’s SUV and returned to work, according to the Tulsa World.

Tallent then crashed into an entrance of a Walmart Neighborhood Market, police said. He had been shot in the upper torso and died shortly after at a local hospital.

Young is being held without bond at the Tulsa County jail.