HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Students have returned to school in an area southeast of Houston after a fire at a chemical plant prompted several days of canceled classes.

Students were back in class Monday in Deer Park, Galena Park and other communities near the International Terminals Company in Deer Park.

Classes were canceled because of concerns over air quality near the facility, which caught fire on March 17 and burned for several days.

The fire at the petrochemical storage facility destroyed or damaged storage tanks that contained components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.

Elevated levels of benzene were detected in the air Thursday, prompting officials to close highways and streets near the plant and order people to remain indoors.

The fire also led to the closure of part of the Houston Ship Channel. The U.S. Coast Guard says it hopes to have the channel reopened Monday.

