WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

10 Reasons Why March Madness SucksI love the game of basketball, I play it, I watch it, I study it, I absolutely love it. However, the last few years I’ve found myself watching the NCAA Men’s Tournament because I feel like I have to, not because I actually enjoy it. Here are 10 reasons why March Madness sucks.

Spring Training Report: Free Agency Picks Up With Harper SigningBryce Harper and Manny Machado sign big contracts with the Phillies and Padres respectively, while Nolan Arenado stays with the Rockies.

The Maury Show: Real Or Fake?TV Talk show veteran Maury Povich joined Mad Radio and they talked about his show "The Maury Show", what goes into a show like that, covering the JFK assassination, the Redskins possible name change and his thoughts on major league baseball.

Wally Szczerbiak: 'Zion Williamson Is The Best Defender In College Basketball'Szczerbiak is high on both Duke and Gonzaga to make a deep run in the tournament.

Best Fits For NFL Free Agent Offensive Linemen: Jets Should Be Major Players In MarketDominant offensive lines are a big part of winning in the NFL. For teams in need of a lineman, this free agency class has a few good ones.

Steve Smith Talks Tom Izzo, Cassius Winston & 2019 NCAA TournamentSmitty explains what makes Tom Izzo a great coach and why Cassius Winston is such a special player.

Get The Latest On March MadnessWith the NCAA Tournament underway, keep up with all the action.

How To Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament Second Round: Dates, Game Times, & TV ScheduleThe Saturday schedule is officially out. Plan your day accordingly.

NCAA Tournament Picks: What Teams Will Advance To The Sweet 16?With the NCAA Tournament rounds of 64 and 32 about to play out, CBS Local sports anchors pick the teams that will advance to the Sweet 16.