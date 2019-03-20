DEER PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After almost four straight days of thick, black smoke covering the Houston area, the fire that was burning at petrochemical plant is officially out.

Officials with Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) issued a statement early Wednesday that said, in part, —

“As of 3:00 am today, the firefighting crews on the scene of the ITC Tank Farm Fire are reporting that all tank fires have been extinguished. Crews continue to spray foam and water on the tanks to facilitate cooling and prevent reigniting of the remaining material.”

As a precaution several schools and college campuses in the area remain closed. Officials say there is no measurable air quality problem because the material burning was either gasoline or a gasoline blend and not toxic.

It was Tuesday afternoon when firefighters changed from trying to keep the fire contained to offensively working to put out the flames out at the facility about 15 miles southeast of Houston.

What started as a fire in one tank ultimately spread to seven tanks. ITC says a specialty firefighting team from Louisiana was brought in the battle the blaze.

A manifold leak in one of the plant’s tanks is believed to be the initial cause of the fire.

No serious injuries were reported.