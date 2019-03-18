WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

Spring Training Report: Free Agency Picks Up With Harper SigningBryce Harper and Manny Machado sign big contracts with the Phillies and Padres respectively, while Nolan Arenado stays with the Rockies.

Greedy Woman Steals Ball From Little GirlThis is unbelievable. During a recent game between the Astros and Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park, an unknown was woman caught on camera taking a ball from a sweet little girl.

Come Play Our Bracket Challenge!Test your knowledge of the Tournament against friends, family and VIPs for the chance to win $1,000!

PJ Black Signed With Ring Of Honor Over WWE, And Couldn't Be HappierPJ Black, aka Justin Gabriel, had career options, from WWE to All Elite Wrestling, but opted for Ring of Honor.

The Maury Show: Real Or Fake?TV Talk show veteran Maury Povich joined Mad Radio and they talked about his show "The Maury Show", what goes into a show like that, covering the JFK assassination, the Redskins possible name change and his thoughts on major league baseball.

Zion Williamson: NCAA Tournament Player To WatchZion Williamson, set to return for the ACC Tournament, should help lead the Duke Blue Devils deep into the NCAA Tournament.

Best Fits For NFL Free Agent Offensive Linemen: Jets Should Be Major Players In MarketDominant offensive lines are a big part of winning in the NFL. For teams in need of a lineman, this free agency class has a few good ones.

March Madness Could Cost Employers More Than $13 Billion"Any attempt to keep workers from the games would most likely result in real damage to employee morale, loyalty and engagement..."

Carsen Edwards: NCAA Tournament Players To WatchPurdue's star point guard, Carsen Edwards, leads the Big Ten in scoring, and is poised to power his Boilermakers in the NCAA Tournament.