



– Sooo…. some North Texas drivers had to take a detour a few months ago when the interchange of West Loop 820 and Jacksboro Highway was closed overnight.

Just about everyone in this part of the state has gotten used to maneuvering through construction zones and being rerouted here or there — but roadwork wasn’t the culprit this time.

On this night, the four-leaf clover interchange was closed to give professional driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. a clear road to film a drifting commercial for the Ford Mustang RTR.

The final video released by Ford shows Gittin smoking the tires as the 900-horsepower performance car growls over the road.

After completing all four curves Gittin said, “Entering a cloverleaf at maximum attack is something I’ve always wanted to do! There was nothing like the sound of the 5.0 revving out under the overpass portion as it echoed every which way.”

Ramps, straightaways, corners… the Ford Formula Drift Champion floated the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with ease.

Using the same car last year, Gittin became the first person to drift the entire course of the Nürburgring track in Germany.

No word on exactly how long all four ramps of the North Texas highway’s cloverleaf was closed or how many sets of tires Gittin burned through.