WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

UPDATED: EXCLUSIVE Details On Adrian Peterson Indictment ChargesAccording to law-enforcement sources, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson beat his 4-year-old son with a tree branch as a form of punishment this summer, an incident that allegedly resulted in multiple injuries to the child. According to reports, Peterson has been indicted in Montgomery County, Texas for injury to a child.

Spring Training Report: Free Agency Picks Up With Harper SigningBryce Harper and Manny Machado sign big contracts with the Phillies and Padres respectively, while Nolan Arenado stays with the Rockies.

Best Fits For NFL Free Agent Offensive Linemen: Jets Should Be Major Players In MarketDominant offensive lines are a big part of winning in the NFL. For teams in need of a lineman, this free agency class has a few good ones.

The Maury Show: Real Or Fake?TV Talk show veteran Maury Povich joined Mad Radio and they talked about his show "The Maury Show", what goes into a show like that, covering the JFK assassination, the Redskins possible name change and his thoughts on major league baseball.

Time For The Houston Texans To Rebrand Their LookThe Houston Texans are entering their 16th season in the NFL. They are still looking at their first, THEIR FIRST, uniform and logo design

Ranking All 32 NFL Color Rush UniformsThese rankings are based on the Color Rush uniforms in their entirety and the sets promoted by the NFL, not what the teams will be wearing, as we know it won't always be the same.

Greedy Woman Steals Ball From Little GirlThis is unbelievable. During a recent game between the Astros and Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park, an unknown was woman caught on camera taking a ball from a sweet little girl.

Zion Williamson: NCAA Tournament Player To WatchZion Williamson, set to return for the ACC Tournament, should help lead the Duke Blue Devils deep into the NCAA Tournament.

Outdoor Show: Sat Sept 30Captain Mickey and Captain Bennie get calls from the pros about fishing. Plus info on dredging and cleaning small private canals.