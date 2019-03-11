HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Federal authorities say a United Airlines flight declared an emergency when an engine shut down as the plane descended at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Flight 1168 was carrying 174 passengers and six crew members late Sunday when the engine trouble began near Houston. The Boeing 737-900 was traveling from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

One passenger told Houston media outlets that he heard a loud bang, felt a strong vibration and saw a flash of light.

Another passenger says he saw flames coming from the engine, but a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says emergency responders found no evidence of fire or smoke.

Passengers evacuated down emergency slides and onto the tarmac and were later taken by bus to the United Club inside the airport.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says crews are investigating the aircraft Monday.

United spokeswoman Rachael Rivas says some people suffered minor injuries while evacuating the plane.

