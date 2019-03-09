WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

Greedy Woman Steals Ball From Little GirlThis is unbelievable. During a recent game between the Astros and Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park, an unknown was woman caught on camera taking a ball from a sweet little girl.

Clark Kellogg: 'Kentucky At Top Of SEC In Terms Of Best Shot At Deep Tournament Run'CBS Sports college basketball analyst gives his thoughts on the tight SEC race, and if Kentucky, LSU or Tennessee is the top dog.

Best Fits For NFL Free Agent Wide Receivers: Golden Tate To Patriots?One of the top wide receivers on the market has already said he would be interested in joining the Super Bowl champs. Would he fit in New England?

Spring Training Report: MLB Contenders Going Into SeasonThe Yankees, Red Sox and Astros the top contenders in the top-heavy American League, while the National League is wide open.

Fastlane 2019: WWE Insiders' Picks And OddsWWE insiders pick Fastlane 2019 -- with Becky Lynch, The Shield and Daniel Bryan -- in the last big pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Cam Reddish: NCAA Tournament Player To WatchCam Reddish, another of Duke's top freshmen recruits, is the team's top three-point threat going into the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

Texas Rangers New Ballpark Looks A Lot Like Minute Maid ParkThe Rangers are looking to update and modernize their fans experience from their current Globe Life Park in Arlington, which was opened in 1994. It seems as though the new stadium is taking some visual cues from the home of division rivals and state rivals Houston Astros.

Best Fits For NFL Free Agent Defensive Linemen: Where Will Trey Flowers, Za'Darius Smith, And Ezekiel Ansah End Up?Will Flowers follow his former coach to Miami? How big of a player will the Jets be? Should the Ravens keep Smith in Baltimore? A lot of questions surrounds this year's pass rusher group.

Best Fits For NFL Free Agent Offensive Linemen: Jets Should Be Major Players In MarketDominant offensive lines are a big part of winning in the NFL. For teams in need of a lineman, this free agency class has a few good ones.