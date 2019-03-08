



– A person from Riviera, Texas — about 60 miles southwest of Corpus Christi — is going to have a great weekend after winning $1 million on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The person, who has elected to remain anonymous, won playing the Instant Millionaire game.

The $20 scratch ticket was purchased at a Love’s Travel Stop in Anna. The win was the 14th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

The Instant Millionaire game offers more than $500 million in total prizes.