Filed Under:$1 million, Anna, DFW News, Instant Millionaire, lottery, Lotto, millionaire, Riviera, Scratch Off, scratch off tickets, scratch ticket, scratcher, Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery Commission
(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)


ANNA (CBSDFW.COM) – A person from Riviera, Texas — about 60 miles southwest of Corpus Christi — is going to have a great weekend after winning $1 million on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)

The person, who has elected to remain anonymous, won playing the Instant Millionaire game.

The $20 scratch ticket was purchased at a Love’s Travel Stop in Anna. The win was the 14th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

The Instant Millionaire game offers more than $500 million in total prizes.