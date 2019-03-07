



— A Mississippi man shot and killed his wife and two other people at her birthday party Friday after she tried to stop him from driving drunk, investigators said.

A group of friends gathered in Carroll County to celebrate the upcoming 27th birthday of Marlee Jones Barnhill, a Winona nurse, authorities said.

Marlee’s husband, Michael Barnhill, became intoxicated during the celebration and to prevent him from trying to drive away, she kept the keys to their truck. Michael went out to the vehicle and returned with a .40 caliber pistol and shot her in the chest, said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker.

Barnhill then shot and killed the party’s hosts, Jim Harrell and his wife, Brooks Harrell, as they came to Marlee’s defense, The Clarion Ledger reported.

Man killed wife, 2 friends at party after she stopped him from driving drunk, sheriff says https://t.co/phWF5gBQWh — Clarion Ledger (@clarionledger) March 6, 2019

Two other women at the party ran upstairs to protect a 10-year-old boy, who was asleep in a bed. They barricaded themselves in a locked closet with the child, Walker said.

Barnhill, 30, was charged with three counts of homicide and two counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bond at the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility until trial, Walker said.

Marlee Barnhill had expressed excitement about her upcoming birthday gathering when she hosted a live stream on her Facebook page, “Get Glamorous with Marlee,” just hours before the party began.

“I’m in such a good mood guys, can you tell?” she said. “…Tonight I’m going to one of my really good friend’s houses. We’re going to karaoke and sit on her back porch and just hang out.”

Near the end of the video, Marlee can be heard telling her husband to “put the dogs up,” presumably because they were heading to her birthday party.

“I hope you all have a great Friday night,” she said in the last seconds of her nearly hour-long live stream. “I hope you all have a great night, whatever you’re doing, we’re gonna be safe. And I’ll talk to you later.”