(CBS Sacramento/CBS Local)– The latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child’s reaction.
The ‘Cheese Challenge’ started at the end of February and a lot of people have questioned why anyone would throw processed cheese at the faces of infants and toddlers while they sit in the highchairs. Others have posted videos and pictures with captions that indicate they find it hilarious.
Chrissy Teigen posted about the #cheesechallenge this weekend, saying: “I love a prank as much as anybody but I cannot get myself to throw cheese at my adorable, unsuspecting baby who has all the hope and trust in the world in me.”