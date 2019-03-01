



The Jonas Brothers will join James Corden for a week-long takeover on The Late Late Show starting Monday, March 4 through Thursday, March 7 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), only on CBS. The brothers will accompany Corden on Monday for an exclusive chat on the couch, telling the full story behind their reunion years in the making. Throughout the week, they will take part in sketches, songs and various Late Late Show segments, including “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” a brand new “Carpool Karaoke,” plus the world premiere musical performance of their new single, “Sucker.”

In the newly released teaser for their upcoming week on The Late Late Show, the band officially announces their reunion and premieres a clip of their brand new single, “Sucker.” “Sucker” will be released on Friday, March 1 at 12:00 AM, ET worldwide via Republic Records. Tune in next week as the Jonas Brothers take over late night on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.