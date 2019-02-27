



Another product from the 60s moves from the cereal bowl to the beer stein.

Lucky Charms has inspired a new Virginia-brewed beer, evoking the flavors of pink hearts, yellow moons, orange stars and green clovers.

Smartmouth Brewing Company even markets “Saturday Morning” brew by calling it “magically delicious”.

Much like the oat cereal, the IPA is sweetened with marshmallows.

It is only being distributed to limited restaurants and specialty bottle shops in the state.