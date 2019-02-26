



A new report from the public advocacy group U.S. PIRG says non-lethal traces of a controversial weed killer have been found in beer and wine.

U.S. PIRG says the herbicide glyphosate – the main active ingredient in Roundup – has been detected in five wines and 14 popular beers, including:

Coors Light

Tsingtao Beer

Miller Lite

Budweiser

Corona Extra

Heineken

Guinness Draught

Stella Artois

Stella Artois Cidre

Ace Perry Hard Cider

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale

Sam Adams New England IPA

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Samuel Smith’s Organic Lager

As for wine, glyphosate has been found in:

Sutter Home Merlot

Beringer Estates Moscato

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

Inkarri Estates Malbec: Certified Organic

Frey Organic Natural White Blend

Trade groups for the beer and wine industry question the numbers, but say the levels were still well below those that are considered remotely hazardous.