



The cost of care in your golden years can be rather high at a nursing home or even in some assisted living facilities.

So a Texas man has found a more cost-effective solution.

Tery Robinson, of Spring, Texas took to Facebook to say he and his wife will be checking into a Holiday Inn instead of a nursing home to live out their “golden years.”

Tery Robinson posted on Feb. 8 that with the average cost of a nursing home being $188 a day, he’ll be saving money with a long-term stay at the Holiday Inn for $59.23 per night, with a senior citizen discount.

“Breakfast is included, and some have happy hours in the afternoon,” Robinson wrote. “That leaves $128.77 a day for lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies.”

He noted they have a spa, swimming pool, a workout room, a lounge and washer-dryer.

“They treat you like a customer, not a patient,” Robinson added, saying he’s give staff a $5 daily tip.

Robinson added that you don’t have to be stuck in Texas either, there’s Holiday Inns in places like Hawaii.

“They fix everything, and apologize for the inconvenience,” he said. “The Inn has a night security person and daily room service. The maid checks to see if you are ok. If not, they’ll call an ambulance.”

The post seems logical as costs for elderly care is expensive and some of it isn’t covered by insurance.