



— A disabled Walmart employee in Pennsylvania fears he’ll soon be out of work after he was told his job description was changing to include tasks he is unable to do.

Adam Catlin, who suffers from cerebral palsy, has been greeting customers at the Walmart in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania for about a decade. He loves his job and he is a customer favorite.

“When the customers come in, I greet the customers. And then if they have a return, I scan it and put a sticker on it,” Catlin told WNEP.

But on Sunday, Catlin was told that due to a change in corporate policy, he’ll be required to stand for his entire eight-hour shift and lift up to 25 pounds. He was told he must comply by April 26 or will be let go.

“I’m not going to be able to do that,” he said.

Catlin’s mother, Holly Catlin, urged Walmart customers to support her son on Facebook and the post has been shared more than 9,000 times.

“I know corporate decisions are corporate decisions, if thats where this originated from, but, does anyone ever make any decisions anymore by putting any heart or care into it?” she wrote. “I seriously wonder this.”

People in the Selinsgrove area are outraged, WNEP reported.

“Why does he have to lift 25 pounds? He’s just a real good kid with a good attitude and everyone enjoys seeing him,” said Stacie Camp.

“If you’re having a bad day, you go in there, he makes your day. We go in there every week and I look forward to seeing him,” Shannon Walter said.

Catlin’s family said he has not yet been offered any kind of severance package by Walmart. However, the company has indicated it wants to keep him on in some capacity.

“Adam is a valued member of the team and part of what makes our Selinsgrove store special,” Walmart’s corporate office said in a statement. “We’re looking for a solution that keeps him with the store and are reaching out to him and his family again today to ensure they are fully aware of all the options that are available.”

Catlin, 30, said he just wants to work.

“I want to keep my job past April 26 because I’ve made a lot of good friends and a lot of good memories over the years,” he said.