The 2019 ACM Awards announced the nominees for this year’s major awards earlier today. The 54th annual ACMs will be hosted by Reba McEntire and air on CBS April 7th at 8:00 PM ET (live)/ 8:00 PM PT (delayed) from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.
See below for the full list of main award nominees and check back here for more updates as we get closer to the awards.
Main Awards:
Entertainer Of The Year
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Female Artist Of The Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Male Artist Of The Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Duo Of The Year
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
Group Of The Year
- Lady Antebellum
- LANCO
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
New Female Artist Of The Year
- Danielle Bradbery
- Lindsay Ell
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
New Male Artist Of The Year
- Jimmie Allen
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Michael Ray
- Mitchell Tenpenny
New Duo Or Group Of The Year
- High Valley
- LANCO
- Runaway June
Album Of The Year [Awarded To Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
- Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Desperate Man – Eric Church
- Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
- Record Label: EMI Records Nashville
- From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
- Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton
- Record Label: Mercury Nashville
- Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
- Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves
- Record Label: MCA Nashville
- The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
- Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Single Of The Year [Awarded To Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Down To The Honky Tonk – Jake Owen
- Producer: Joey Moi
- Record Label: Big Loud Records
- Heaven – Kane Brown
- Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don
- Record Label: RCA Nashville
- Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
- Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent
- Record Label: Warner Bros. Records
- Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan
- Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- Tequila – Dan + Shay
- Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Song Of The Year [Awarded To Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- Break Up In The End – Cole Swindell
- Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite
- Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI)
- Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
- Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
- Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP); Straight Six Music (BMI)
- Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
- Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
- Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI) and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works. Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP) D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)
- Space Cowboy – Kacey Musgraves
- Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
- Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin bvy Kobalt Music Group ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs, LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI).
- Tequila – Dan + Shay
- Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers
- Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26 (ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)
- Yours – Russell Dickerson
- Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling
- Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey’s Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily Music
Video Of The Year [Awarded To Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
- Producer: Roger Hunt
- Director: Anthony Mandler
- Burn Out – Midland
- Producer: Ben Skipworth
- Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy
- Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
- Producer: Nate Eggert
- Director: Wes Edwards
- Drunk Girl – Chris Janson
- Producer: Ben Skipworth
- Director: Jeff Venable
- Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne
- Producer: April Kimbrell
- Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver
- Tequila – Dan + Shay
- Producer: Christen Pinkston
- Director: Patrick Tracy
Songwriter Of The Year*(Off Camera Award)
- Ross Copperman
- Ashley Gorley
- Shane McAnally
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
Music Event Of The Year [Awarded To Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
- Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- Drowns The Whiskey – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Michael Knox
- Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG
- Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
- Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy
- Record Label: Reviver Records
- Keeping Score – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
- Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
- Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent
- Record Label: Warner Bros. Records
The 54th ACM Awards will air on April 7th at 8:00 PM ET live/ 8:00 PM PT delayed, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.