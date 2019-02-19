



U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has introduced the George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush Coin Act to authorize the immediate issuance of coins honoring President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush.

“President George H.W. Bush and his beloved wife Barbara left behind a legacy of service that will continue to inspire generations of Texans,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I am proud to introduce this legislation so the Treasury can immediately begin issuing coins honoring their contributions to the nation they loved so dearly.”

This legislation immediately authorizes the U.S. Treasury to mint $1 coins honoring the 41st President and First Lady Barbara Bush this year as provided by the Presidential $1 Coin Act of 2005.

Former President Bush died on November 30, 2018 at the age of 94.

Barbara Bush died April 17, 2018 at the age of 92.

They were married for 73 years.