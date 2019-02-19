



) — A 7-year-old Texas boy who started a hot chocolate stand to raise money for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall is facing backlash, with one man calling him “little Hitler.”

Shane and Jennifer Stevens say their son, Benton, begged them to set up a hot chocolate stand to raise the money for the wall after watching Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb. 5.

Benton set up shop this past weekend at a strip mall in Steiner Ranch section of Austin and while he was selling the cocoa, he says one man called him “little Hitler.”

“Some people were mad and calling me a ‘little Hitler’ and stuff, and some people were really happy,” Benton told CBS affiliate KEYE.

Benton says he has been ridiculed for his political beliefs in the past, including at Trump’s inauguration, which he attended with his family. He says three women in pink hats made fun of his “Make America Great Again” hat.

Benton’s parents are both members of the Republican National Convention and call themselves conservatives. But Jennifer Stevens said she never encouraged her son to get political.

“They should be kids,” she said. “I just happen to have very mature seven-year-old who wants to be involved in this. That’s what he wants to do. I have a 10-year-old who doesn’t.”

Shane Stevens said he is using the experience as a teaching tool for his children.

“If he’s going to do it, he needs to learn that there’s going to be a little backlash,” he said. “But I just wish (the critics) would do it in a little more respectful, adult-like manner.”

Benton raised nearly $1,400 in two days. He said he wants to mail the money to Trump or go to Washington and give him the money in person “so that the illegal immigrants can’t get into our town illegally.”