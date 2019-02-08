



Cedric Marks told Houston TV station KPRC during a Thursday video call from a Texas jail that he’s not guilty of killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.

Marks said police “coerced” a witness against him and that he “was not trying to escape” Sunday when he somehow freed himself from the van outside a McDonald’s near Houston.

Police recaptured the 44-year-old middleweight fighter after about nine hours. He declined to say how he escaped and authorities have released no details.

Marks is being held on charges including capital murder on more than $1.75 million bond.

The friends Scott and Swearingin went missing January 4. Their bodies were recovered January 16 in Okfuskee County, about 75 miles east of Oklahoma City.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)