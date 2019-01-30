NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Well, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t make it to the Super Bowl and the game isn’t being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is getting drivers in a sports mood – sort of.

Four days out from the big game and the NTTA is posting Super Bowl themed messages on some of its digital signs.

A sign along the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT) Wednesday morning took a jab at the New England Patriots and gave drivers this helpful tip — “Tire flat as a Patriots football dial #999.”

A spokesperson for the NTTA said the organization is “all about safety” and their goal is to get drivers attention and alert them to the fact that they “can summon free roadside assistance simply by dialing #999.”

The NTTA says they aren’t bias and will be posting signs Wednesday afternoon poking fun at the Los Angeles Rams. That sign will read — “A Ram interfere with your car? Dial #999.”

The AFC and NFC champions will face off in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST and the game airs right here in CBS 11.