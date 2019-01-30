MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS Local) — People across the country are dealing with record-breaking cold and the frigid temperatures have already been linked to multiple deaths.

In Milwaukee, a man was found dead Tuesday in the garage of a home and apparently collapsed after shoveling snow, authorities said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Charley Lampley, 55, was found frozen in a detached garage, near a snow shovel. The garage door was open and Lampley was fully clothed and dressed for the weather, CBS affiliate WDJT reports. It appeared he had been outside overnight.

Medical Examiner: 55-year-old man found frozen in garage after shoveling

“My grandson and my son-in-law, they do the shoveling and stuff,” neighbor Gene Spruell told WISN. “That’s it. I don’t do that anymore, I’m too old for it.”

An autopsy is pending, but authorities have already ruled Lampley’s death “natural” as there was nothing that appeared suspicious.