HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the suspects who was shot to death after shooting Houston Police officers Monday, had ties to Dallas.

Outside Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas’ house Tuesday, where bullet holes and crime scene tape haven’t gone anywhere, Tuttle’s sister Elizabeth Ferrari arrived from Dallas

She drove down after hearing her brother and his wife were killed in the gun battle with police who were trying to serve a drug warrant.

“I do not know any other details other than I came here hoping that it was incorrect,” said Ferrari.

Once she got there and realized what had happened, she offered a message for the injured officers.

“Our prayers are with the officers and their families who were effected. It’s a very tough situation,” said Ferrari.

During a news conference Tuesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo detailed how the officers quickly came under fire by Tuttle and Nicholas.

“Officers in the stack started laying down cover fire,” explained Chief Acevedo. “They left positions of cover themselves and they all I believe heroically pulled their fellow officers out of harms way and then we all know what happened between life flight, Houston fire and police we escorted the officers here.”

Of the four officers shot is a veteran sergeant who has been shot twice before in the line of duty.

That officer took a bullet to the neck, but was able to communicate with the Chief through a note.

“He passed a note to one of us and it said ‘I had to get in there because I knew my guys were down’.”

It’s that kind of courage Chief Acevedo said he wants his officers to be known for.

The officer, as well as another are both listed in critical condition.

Another officer was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Houston Police tweeted, “Great news from doctors: Our 25-year veteran officer was released from Memorial Hermann Hospital a short time ago. #hounews”