DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Now fired Dallas police officer and accused murderer Amber Guyger spent part of the morning inside a Dallas courthouse where motions pertaining to her upcoming trail were addressed.

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is back at the DalCo courthouse for an announcement hearing this morning. This is a procedural, pretrial hearing leading up to the #BothamJean murder trial. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/5IESu24pxJ — Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) January 29, 2019

During the announcement setting District Judge Tammy Kemp met behind closed doors with attorneys. While Guyger was not required to answer any questions, she did have to be here.

Flanked by her attorneys, Guyger arrived at court just before 9 a.m. As preparations are made for trial, CBS 11 News learned that prosecutors issued a subpoena for all of Guyger’s training records from the police academy, her field training, and her tenure as a Dallas police officer.

During Guyger’s first court hearing, on January 8, Judge Kemp expressed concerns about the defendant’s “constitution rights” and issued a gag order preventing attorneys, on both sides, from discussing the case prior to and during the trial.

Guyger is facing the murder charge for the September 2018 shooting death of 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean.

Guyger, who was still an officer with the Dallas Police Department and was off-duty at the time, walked into a unit at the South Side Flats apartments that she says she mistook for own and shot Jean twice. She said she thought he was an intruder.

Dallas County prosecutors convened a grand jury in November and Guyger was indicted for murder.

The trial is expected to start later this year.

