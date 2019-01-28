FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas angler has caught the first Legacy Class largemouth bass of the 2019 Toyota ShareLunker season.

Zach Sypert of Bedford caught a 14.57 pound bass at Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth.

The 27 inch largemouth is the second 13 pound or larger Toyota ShareLunker to have been caught from the lake in the last two years. The fish outweighs the previous water body record set in 2018 by almost two pounds.

“We stocked thousands of ShareLunker offspring in 2006 and 2008 as part of a research project to evaluate the growth of these selectively-bred offspring in public reservoirs,” explained Kyle Brookshear, Toyota ShareLunker Program Coordinator.

The fish was taken to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens where hatchery staff will monitor and care for it in preparation for spawning.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Toyota ShareLunker Program has been selectively breeding and stocking angler-caught largemouth bass over 13 pounds since 1986 with the goal of increasing the production of trophy-sized fish in Texas reservoirs.